Local stores raise prices due to shortages, demand

By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Local store owners continue to see prices for their goods skyrocket due to shortages of delivery drivers and demand for products.

Kelly Raeleffel with Tanya’s Soup Kitchen, says she had to increase the prices on their menu to keep up with delivery costs.

“Our deli wraps which are usually $80,” Raeleffel explained. “They don’t have those in stock right now because that company isn’t producing those, so I have to go with a different company, a different brand that’s almost 100 dollars more.”

Raeleffel increased the prices but only by a small amount.

“I did a very small progression; nothing is two or three dollars more it’s just like a 25 to 75-cent increase and a lot of it has to do just kind of feeling out what this inflation is going to look like,” she said.

Restaurants aren’t the only businesses seeing an increase in prices from vendors. Retail shops are also being hit hard. Gwen Ottenberg, owner of Imagine That Toys, says shipment costs have continued to increase since the start of the pandemic.

“The price for a container is about ten times what it used to be to get product here,” Ottenberg said.

Her store had to start ordering in May in time for the holiday season to get reasonably priced shipments of toys.

“We have seen some increases; I think we’re going to see even more as we go into next year.,” she said. “Some companies were trying to hold and make it as seamless as possible, but the supply chain is extremely bumpy.”

Both owners say with costs expected to continue to climb, consumers will feel the impact in their wallets.

