New COVID-19 testing site opens in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new, more spacious location for COVID-19 testing is open in Sedgwick County. It’s located at the former mall location in the 4100 block of East Harry.

The county said it chose the southeast Wichita location because it’s much larger than the previous site, the Sunflower Shelter in Sedgwick County Park. the Q-less system is still in place, alowing people to sign in, reserving their place in line. The county said the testing process takes about 10 minutes and those being tested can expect results back in 12 to 24 hours, if not sooner.

The no-cost test is available at the new site from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

