Advertisement

New COVID-19 testing site opens in Sedgwick County

Sedgwick County opened its new testing site at the old Wichita mall location on East Harry.
Sedgwick County opened its new testing site at the old Wichita mall location on East Harry.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new, more spacious location for COVID-19 testing is open in Sedgwick County. It’s located at the former mall location in the 4100 block of East Harry.

The county said it chose the southeast Wichita location because it’s much larger than the previous site, the Sunflower Shelter in Sedgwick County Park. the Q-less system is still in place, alowing people to sign in, reserving their place in line. The county said the testing process takes about 10 minutes and those being tested can expect results back in 12 to 24 hours, if not sooner.

The no-cost test is available at the new site from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police outside home in the 800 block of N. Terrace.
Wichita police identify man killed in Sunday morning officer-involved shooting
A neighbor shared this photo showing flames coming from a Valley Center home.
Three hurt in Valley Center house fire
CJ Lofton protest Sunday morning
Family and friends of CJ Lofton are calling for more action
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
The missing inmate, Elvin Eugene Morris.
Inmate escapes from the Wichita Work Release Facility

Latest News

While walk-in appointments continue at Wichita's COVID-19 vaccination site, Sedgwick County...
Health officials continue push for vaccinations as hospital numbers decrease in Sedgwick County
Dennis Shank, of Sherman County, Kan. is one of more than 700,000 people honored at a memorial...
Widow, daughter visit monument honoring Sherman County man, hundreds of thousands others
The Wichita State Community Engagement Institute in Old Town is administering a grant program...
Grant aims to boost vaccination efforts in underrepresented areas of KS
New public dashboard tracks COVID-19 cases in KS school districts