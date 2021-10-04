Police: Thieves take nearly $30K worth of jewelry, valuables from Manhattan home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Riley County Police Department on Monday, Oct. 3, shared photos of a pair of suspects in connection with a Manhattan home burglary in which about $29,000 worth of jewelry and valuables were stolen.

The burglary happened last Monday, Sept. 27 at a home in the 100 block of Harvard Place, in Manhattan.

The Riley County Police Department asks anyone with information to contact the department at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

