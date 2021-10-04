Advertisement

Police: Thieves take nearly $30K worth of jewelry, valuables from Manhattan home

Riley Count police ask for the public's help in identifying a pair of burglary suspects from...
Riley Count police ask for the public's help in identifying a pair of burglary suspects from Sept. 27 at a home in Manhattan.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Riley County Police Department on Monday, Oct. 3, shared photos of a pair of suspects in connection with a Manhattan home burglary in which about $29,000 worth of jewelry and valuables were stolen.

The burglary happened last Monday, Sept. 27 at a home in the 100 block of Harvard Place, in Manhattan.

The Riley County Police Department asks anyone with information to contact the department at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

