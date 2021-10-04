Advertisement

Pottawatomie Co. pays hacker over $70,000 to restore computer systems

By Isaac French
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Pottawatomie Co. officials have confirmed the amount of money they paid after a cyber attack on Pottawatomie County IT systems.

The County says that the original ransom demand was a $1 million, but they ultimately paid $71,250 to the threat actor and $356.25 in exchange fees to facilitate the cyber currency payment. They say the payment was made from the General Fund, and that a ‘substantial portion’ will be refunded by self-insurance pool. $5,000 has since been spent on enhanced decryption software needed to unlock the affected files.

The county says the investigation continues, with expert advisors and IT staff looking into how much private data may have been seen. They also say County offices are open and serving the public.

