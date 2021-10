Week of October 4: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

MONDAY: Installation Crew Member | HCS Petroleum Equipment Inc. | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11594885

TUESDAY: Financial Analyst | HealthCore Clinic | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11655994 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: LPN, LMSW, Medical Receptionist, Medical Billing Specialist, Housekeeping Technician and Call Center Representative

WEDNESDAY: Fabrication Welder | Chance Rides Manufacturing | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11656120 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Fiberglass Layup Technician, Parts Sales/CSR, Expeditor/Material Handler, Grinder/Weld Cleanup Technician, Bodyworker and Mechanical Assembler

THURSDAY: Licensed Practical Nurse | KETCH | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11625059 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Administrative Assistant, Behavior Trainer, Bus Driver, Case Manager, Direct Support Professionals, Environmental Services Technician, Health Services Assistant, Maintenance Technician

FRIDAY: Bus Operator - Full Time | City of Wichita | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11665455 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: multiple maintenance positions, equipment operators, IT positions, bus mechanics

