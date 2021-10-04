Advertisement

Where’s Shane? Yoga at Naftzger Park

By Shane Konicki
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’re back out for Where’s Shane and this morning we’re getting a good stretch in at Naftzger Park with a little yoga! Yoga, Wine, and Waddles is happening coming up in November, and you can do yoga with penguins! You also have the opportunity to win some cool Tanganyika prizes -- and of course have a little wine!

This event is happening Saturday, Nov. 6th from 7-9p.m. and is brought to you by Limitless Yoga. You can find more information at their Facebook page -- www.facebook.com/limitlessyogawichita.

