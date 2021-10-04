Wichita man receives life sentence in Jessica’s Law case

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - WICHITA, KAN. – A man was sentenced to life in prison for raping an underage Wichita girl.

On Thursday, District Judge David Dahl sentenced Stephan Crooks, 52 of Wichita, to life on one count of aggravated criminal sodomy as well as life on one count of rape. The sentences will run concurrently to each other. However, Crooks must serve 554 months in prison prior to becoming eligible for parole.

The crimes occurred between May of 2017 and October of 2018 in Wichita when the child was 12 and 13 years of age. Crooks pled guilty in early 2020, but sentencing was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and Crooks’ request to withdraw his plea. In May, Judge Dahl denied the motion to withdraw the plea.

