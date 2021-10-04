Widow, daughter visit monument honoring Sherman County man, hundreds of thousands others

GOODLAND, Kan. (KWCH) - Nearly 700,000 flags in Washington, D.C. are flying on display to remember Americans who have died from COVID-19. Artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg said the “In America” Memorial is designed to help put the tragedy into perspective.

A western Kansas widow and her daughter recently visited the memorial to honor someone special. Dennis Shank died of COVID-19 at the end of October last year. He was an accountant and a farmer. He also loved history.

“The irony that has struck us all in all of this is that while he was such a lover of history, that now, ironically, he has become a part that world history,” Shank’s wife, Gaylene Shank said.

In September, Shank’s daughter, Tiffany Musil, discovered the “In America” Memorial,” designed by Firstenberg, honoring Americans who died from the virus. Musil had an idea.

“I knew I needed to go and a toyed with the idea and finally sent a message to my mom and brother, just asking if I was crazy,” she said.

Gayle Shank said there wasn’t much to consider.

“It was either go or regret it the rest of our lives. And we went,” she said.

Dennis Shank’s flag has a message on it and waves in the wind near the Washington Monument. His wife and daughter describe the moment they saw it in person as a surreal scene.

Closing ceremonies took place Sunday night and Gaylene said the life-changing memories from the trip to the nation’s capital will last forever.

“When the huge monument becomes merely a backdrop, 700,000 flags, it’s at that moment you should realize what’s receiving the importance and attention at this time,” she said.

