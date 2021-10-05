Advertisement

Brief midweek cool down, then summer

Much of the state will have 70s Wednesday before things heat up
After Wednesday, things will heat up again
After Wednesday, things will heat up again(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fall weather may be on hold after Wednesday as temperatures look to heat up and possibly set records going into the weekend. Average highs right now are in the mid 70s, but much of the Plains will be 15 degrees above normal by Friday and Saturday.

Look for some clouds to invade the area Wednesday, but dry weather should continue. Lows will be in the 50s early in the day, then warm into the mid and upper 70s during the afternoon. Gusty southeast winds return to western Kansas for the afternoon.

South winds are likely statewide on Thursday with highs reaching the 80s once again. There’s a good chance of seeing 90 degree weather on Friday while we wait on the next cold front to arrive.

Potential of rain is still several days away. Right now, it looks like Sunday evening will bring a threat of some storms to mainly south central and eastern Kansas.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Light winds. Low: 54.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: E/SE 5-10. High: 76.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 55.

Thu: High: 83 Becoming mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 90 Low: 60 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Sat: High: 92 Low: 64 Mostly sunny and windy.

Sun: High: 73 Low: 58 Increasing clouds; scattered evening storms.

Mon: High: 76 Low: 48 Sunny.

Tue: High: 80 Low: 56 Partly cloudy; windy. A few evening storms.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police identified Danielle Robinson as the suspect in an officer involved shooting at...
Wichita police identify suspect in officer-involved shooting at Whole Foods
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Police outside home in the 800 block of N. Terrace.
Wichita police identify man killed in Sunday morning officer-involved shooting
Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay.
Police Chief Gordon Ramsay reacts to Whole Foods shooting
Sign on prices rising
Local stores raise prices due to shortages, demand

Latest News

A major weather change is on the way
Record highs on the way before temperature tumble
Changes this week.
Fall for now, but signs of summer showing up
Warmer weather is on the way
Don’t say goodbye to summer just yet
3 day forecast for Wichita.
Dry and mild week ahead