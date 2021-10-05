Brief midweek cool down, then summer

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fall weather may be on hold after Wednesday as temperatures look to heat up and possibly set records going into the weekend. Average highs right now are in the mid 70s, but much of the Plains will be 15 degrees above normal by Friday and Saturday.

Look for some clouds to invade the area Wednesday, but dry weather should continue. Lows will be in the 50s early in the day, then warm into the mid and upper 70s during the afternoon. Gusty southeast winds return to western Kansas for the afternoon.

South winds are likely statewide on Thursday with highs reaching the 80s once again. There’s a good chance of seeing 90 degree weather on Friday while we wait on the next cold front to arrive.

Potential of rain is still several days away. Right now, it looks like Sunday evening will bring a threat of some storms to mainly south central and eastern Kansas.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Light winds. Low: 54.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: E/SE 5-10. High: 76.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 55.

Thu: High: 83 Becoming mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 90 Low: 60 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Sat: High: 92 Low: 64 Mostly sunny and windy.

Sun: High: 73 Low: 58 Increasing clouds; scattered evening storms.

Mon: High: 76 Low: 48 Sunny.

Tue: High: 80 Low: 56 Partly cloudy; windy. A few evening storms.

