1 in custody after shooting in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Butler County dispatchers say the suspect in a Tuesday morning shooting has turned himself in.

Rose Hill Schools USD 394 says the lockdown that was put in place due to the shooting has been removed normal operations will resume.

At least one person was critically wounded after a shooting Tuesday morning in Butler County.

Dispatchers said a call about the shooting came in at 9:54 a.m. near SW 200th and SW Butler Road. They said there is no indication at this time that the shooting is self-inflicted.

According to a post on the Rose Hill Schools USD 394 Facebook page, all Rose Hill Schools have gone into lockdown due to the reported shooting south of town.

The district says the lockdown is just precautionary for student safety. Students will not be allowed outside but we will continue with having school inside the building.

