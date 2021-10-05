Advertisement

Caught on Camera: Fireball shoots across Kansas sky

Several Kansans reported seeing meteors cross the night sky early Tuesday morning.
By Cassie Wilson
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - KWCH Storm Team 12 says there are two meteor showers occurring. One of them may have produced a bright light that lit up the Kansas sky early Tuesday morning.

Surveillance cameras across the state caught a glimpse of the phenomenon.

The first meteor shower is called the Draconids and it peaks October 8. Meteor showers are named after the constellation they appear to pass through. To spot the Draconids, you need to find the constellation, Draco. Draco is a lesser-known constellation, but it contains both the big dipper and little dipper. Look around the area of those constellations in the sky for the best viewing of the Draconids.

The second meteor shower is called the Orionids and it occurs all month with peak activity October 21. This shower is mainly located around the constellation Orion’s Belt. Meteor range in size from grains of sand to peas but burn brightly enough to be visible with the naked eye. They travel at 37 mph and usually finish burning up 50-80 miles from the Earth’s surface.

