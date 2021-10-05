Advertisement

Eyewitnesses discusses encounter with shooter inside Whole Foods grocery store

A woman was injured in an officer-involved shooting Monday night, Oct. 4, at Whole Foods in E. Wichita.(KWCH)
By Caroline Elliott
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A situation that ended with an armed woman being wounded in an officer-involved shooting could have ended much worse, witnesses said. What started as a suspicious character call escalated to an active shooter situation. Wichita police fired at an armed woman, seriously injuring her and ending a threat.

Before officers shot at the woman, 31-year-old Danielle Robinson, witnesses said she threatened to kill some customers at the store. At the time of the shooting, police said there were 10 to 15 customers inside the store near 13th and Webb Road.

On Tuesday, witnesses recalled the moments Robinson pulled out a gun at Whole Foods and threatened people. Abby O’Neill and Mark Klingingsmith were among the customers who hid in the back of the store with employees

“While standing there in the back room, we heard two or three gun bursts, five or six shots at a time,” Klingingsmith said.

Wichita police tried deescalating the situation before Robinson fired one shot inside the store. Two Wichita officers then fired back several times.

The situation at Whole Foods follows a string of shootings across Wichita over the past few weeks. Tuesday morning, Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay addressed what happened Monday night and what officers with his department have recently faced.

“As we learn more about another volatile and violent call last night at 13th and Webb it highlights the significant dangers officers face in keeping our community safe,” Ramsay said in a Facebook post. “In the last few days we’ve been called to deal with armed individuals who seem intent on hurting others - as well as police officers. This happens far too often and am grateful for our officers and all they do for our City. This incident could have ended much worse if it was not for them.”

