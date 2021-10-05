Advertisement

First ever all-female guard shift change takes place at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Va. (CNN) - There was an all-female guard change for the first time at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Leaders from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment said this is the first time this happened in the nearly 100 years of the monument.

The changing of the guard happened under the direction of Sgt. 1st Class Chelsea Porterfield, who is also the first woman to lead the tomb guards as sergeant of the guard.

Porterfield completed her final walk Wednesday.

The changing of the guard takes place every hour or half-hour, depending on the time of year.

The tomb has been guarded continuously for the past 84 years.

The 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, also known as the Old Guard, has been responsible for guarding the tomb since 1948.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police response follows reported officer-involved shooting at Whole Foods near 13th and...
Woman injured in officer-involved shooting at Whole Foods in E. Wichita, store closed Tuesday
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Police outside home in the 800 block of N. Terrace.
Wichita police identify man killed in Sunday morning officer-involved shooting
Sign on prices rising
Local stores raise prices due to shortages, demand
The missing inmate, Elvin Eugene Morris.
Inmate escapes from the Wichita Work Release Facility

Latest News

FILE - In this May 31, 2017 file photo, Sgt. Ed Mullins, the head of the Sergeants Benevolent...
FBI raids offices of New York City police sergeants union
Wichita Family Crisis Center
Wichita Family Crisis Center evacuated due to gas leak
Theodore, 3, and Emily Price, 5, were found dead inside the home of Adam Price after a welfare...
Autopsy: 2 children smothered; father’s charges upgraded to murder
FILE - In this May 21, 2021 file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse, right, listens to his attorney, Mark...
Rittenhouse appears in court as judge weighs several motions
Frances Haugen, a former Facebook data scientist, has come forward with a wide-ranging...
Ex-Facebook employee says network hurts kids, fuels division