Advertisement

NIH director Francis S. Collins to step down by end of year

Dr. Francis S. Collins, the director of the National Institutes of Health, says he is stepping...
Dr. Francis S. Collins, the director of the National Institutes of Health, says he is stepping down by the end of the year, having led the research center for 12 years and become a prominent source of public information during the coronavirus pandemic.(Source: CNN/POOL)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 1:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The director of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Francis S. Collins, says he is stepping down by the end of the year, having led the research center for 12 years and become a prominent source of public information during the coronavirus pandemic.

“There comes a time where an institution like NIH really benefits from new vision, new leadership,” Collins, 71, said in an interview with The Washington Post. “This was the right timing.”

A formal announcement was expected Tuesday from NIH. The Post and Politico reported Collins’ plans Monday night.

Based in Bethesda, Maryland, and a part of the Department of Health and Human Services, NIH is the nation’s medical research agency and operates more than two dozen institutes and centers. It lays claim to being the largest supporter of biomedical research in the world.

Collins was appointed director in 2009 by President Barack Obama and was asked to remain in that post by Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden. He is the only presidentially appointed NIH director to serve under multiple administrations.

In the interview with the Post, Collins said he had decided not to stay too long into the Biden administration and was confident that the NIH’s role in developing therapeutics, tests and vaccines for the coronavirus had reached “a pretty stable place.”

Collins served as director of NIH’s National Human Genome Research Institute from 1993-2008 and led the international Human Genome Project, which in 2003 completed a finished sequence of the human DNA instruction book.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police response follows reported officer-involved shooting at Whole Foods near 13th and...
Woman injured in officer-involved shooting at Whole Foods in E. Wichita, store closed Tuesday
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Police outside home in the 800 block of N. Terrace.
Wichita police identify man killed in Sunday morning officer-involved shooting
The missing inmate, Elvin Eugene Morris.
Inmate escapes from the Wichita Work Release Facility
Sign on prices rising
Local stores raise prices due to shortages, demand

Latest News

Wichita Police provided this photo of 13-year-old Cayne Roland.
WPD looking for runaway teen
The 90-year-old "Star Trek" legend will be a passenger on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket.
Hollywood Minute: William Shatner headed to space
For six weeks, 17-year-old Jason Lee and 13-year-old Ayden Baca have undergone surgeries and...
Family struggles after 2 teens fall critically ill with COVID-19
The teens' father says he now wishes his family had gotten vaccinated for COVID-19 prior to...
Family praying for recovery of teen brothers hospitalized with COVID