Advertisement

Police Chief Gordon Ramsay reacts to Whole Foods shooting

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay.
Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay reacted via Facebook to the officer-involved shooting Monday night at Whole Foods in east Wichita.

In a post Tuesday morning, Ramsay wrote, “As we learn more about another volatile and violent call last night at 13th and Webb it highlights the significant dangers officers face in keeping our community safe. In the last few days we’ve been called to deal with armed individuals who seem intent on hurting others - as well as police officers.”

Police said an armed woman was shot and injured Monday night. Officers fired when a call escalated at the Whole Foods store at the corner of 13th and Webb Road. No officers nor anyone else in or near the store was injured, police said.

It was the second officer-involved shooting in Wichita in two days. On Sunday, a Wichita Police Officer shot and killed 41-year-old Jess Jackson after Jackson failed to comply with orders and pointed a gun toward officers, according to body cam footage.

I am grateful for our officers and all they do for our City,” Ramsay wrote “This incident (Monday) could have ended much worse if it was not for the actions of our officers.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police response follows reported officer-involved shooting at Whole Foods near 13th and...
Woman injured in officer-involved shooting at Whole Foods in E. Wichita, store closed Tuesday
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Police outside home in the 800 block of N. Terrace.
Wichita police identify man killed in Sunday morning officer-involved shooting
The missing inmate, Elvin Eugene Morris.
Inmate escapes from the Wichita Work Release Facility
Sign on prices rising
Local stores raise prices due to shortages, demand

Latest News

Sedgwick County sees 100 new cases everyday.
Sedgwick County hospitals see decrease in Covid patients for third straight week
Wichita Police provided this photo of 13-year-old Cayne Roland.
WPD looking for runaway teen
help for homeless
Woman known as ‘Crazy Sack Lady’ gets $1,200 to help Wichita homeless
Wichita hospitals
Decrease in hospitalizations a hopeful sign for local health systems