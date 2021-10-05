Record highs on the way before temperature tumble

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a chilly start to our Tuesday with wake-up temperatures in the 40s. After warming into the 80s on Monday, today will be a tad cooler with afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s.

A weak weather maker moving across Missouri on Wednesday will bring scattered clouds to central and eastern Kansas, but any rain showers should remain east of the area.

Warmer weather returns on Thursday as temperatures climb into the 80s, but the heat is on Friday and Saturday with near record highs in the lower 90s.

A major weather change is expected to arrive this weekend, followed by an even larger change next week. A strong cold front will move across Kansas Saturday night and Sunday. Showers and storms are possible with the front, then temperatures tumble into the 60s and 70s on Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, not as warm. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 79.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: E/NE 5-10. Low: 53.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: E 5-10. High: 77.

Thu: Low: 55. High: 84. Mostly sunny.

Fri Low: 60. High: 90. Mostly sunny, becoming breezy.

Sat: Low: 64. High: 92. Mostly sunny, windy, and warm.

Sun: Low: 59. High: 73. Mostly cloudy and much cooler with showers/storms.

Mon: Low: 54. High: 77. Mostly sunny.

