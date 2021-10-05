Advertisement

Reported intruder shot, critically wounded in SE Wichita

By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Shortly before 7 p.m. Monday, Wichita Police Department officers were called to a shooting call in the 2500 block of E. Wilma.

A 911 caller said a male suspect was smashing the windows of his home. When officers arrived on scene, they located a 40-year-old male with a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Officers learned that the 40-year-old male was smashing the windows of a home on Wilma when the homeowner fired shots, striking him. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police response follows reported officer-involved shooting at Whole Foods near 13th and...
Woman injured in officer-involved shooting at Whole Foods in E. Wichita, store closed Tuesday
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Police outside home in the 800 block of N. Terrace.
Wichita police identify man killed in Sunday morning officer-involved shooting
The missing inmate, Elvin Eugene Morris.
Inmate escapes from the Wichita Work Release Facility
Sign on prices rising
Local stores raise prices due to shortages, demand

Latest News

Where's Shane? Exploration Place
Where's Shane? Exploration Place
Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay.
Police Chief Gordon Ramsay reacts to Whole Foods shooting
Sedgwick County sees 100 new cases everyday.
Sedgwick County hospitals see decrease in Covid patients for third straight week
Wichita Police provided this photo of 13-year-old Cayne Roland.
WPD looking for runaway teen