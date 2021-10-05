Reported intruder shot, critically wounded in SE Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Shortly before 7 p.m. Monday, Wichita Police Department officers were called to a shooting call in the 2500 block of E. Wilma.

A 911 caller said a male suspect was smashing the windows of his home. When officers arrived on scene, they located a 40-year-old male with a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Officers learned that the 40-year-old male was smashing the windows of a home on Wilma when the homeowner fired shots, striking him. The investigation is ongoing.

