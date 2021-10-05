Advertisement

Sedgwick County hospitals see decrease in Covid patients for third straight week

By Shawn Loging
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For the third week in a row, Sedgwick County is reporting a drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations. It’s a trend the county hasn’t experienced since July.

As of Monday, there were roughly 50 fewer people hospitalized with Covid in Wichita than there were three weeks ago.

That’s a significant decrease that gives hope to healthcare workers that the trend will continue.

The number of Covid hospitalizations in Sedgwick County dropped from 206 to 157 in those three weeks. There are 15 fewer Covid patients in intensive care.

Wichita hospitals aren’t the only ones riding a positive wave. Dr. Dana Hawkinson at the University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City says numbers are improving in his part of the state, too.

“Here at the health system right now we have 21 active infections,” Hawkinson said. “The hospital numbers are probably the best spell of what are the actual impact of the infections that we’re currently dealing with.” In other parts of the state, hospitalization numbers have remained steady.

Hospitals in Hutchinson and Salina haven’t experienced the drop-off of those in larger areas. Garden City’s St. Catherine Hospital has seen a modest decrease.

“We’re seeing a decrease; I wouldn’t say it’s been significant,” said Bill Hamilton, the Chief Medical Officer at St. “But in the last week and a half or so the numbers have declined.” I would say a handful.” while numbers remain somewhat steady in some of those smaller regional hospitals, officials say this isn’t the worst they’ve seen since the pandemic started, and these numbers are manageable for now. Still, they’d like to see numbers drop by about 5 to 10 Covid patients.

