Shocker Madness returns to Koch Arena

Shocker junior Dexter Dennis drives to the bucket during an 81-43 win over Newman Wednesday, December 30, 2020.(Shocker Athletics)
By Bryan Holmgren
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Fans are invited to a sneak preview of the 2021-22 Wichita State men’s and women’s basketball teams on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at Charles Koch Arena.

Shocker Madness will include slam dunk and three-point shooting contests along with a pair of intrasquad scrimmages. In addition, the men will receive their 2021 American Athletic Conference championship rings.

This free event begins at 6:00 p.m. Doors open at 5:00.

The Shocker men return four of the top five scorers, including American Co-Player of the Year Tyson Etienne, from last year’s squad which finished 16-6 and earned an at-large berth in the NCAA tournament field.

The WSU women return all five starters and over 90 percent of the scoring from last year and have added some additional firepower with six newcomers.

###

Shocker Madness 2021

Oct. 12 | 6 p.m. (Doors open at 5 p.m.)

Charles Koch Arena

  • Introductions (WBB/MBB)
  • Championship Ring Presentation (MBB)
  • 3-Point Contest (WBB/WBB)
  • Slam Dunk Contest (MBB)
  • Women’s Scrimmage
  • Men’s Scrimmage

