Trego County hospital asking voters for nearly $12M for improvements

Trego County-Lemke Memorial Hospital in WaKeeney, Kansas
Trego County-Lemke Memorial Hospital in WaKeeney, Kansas(KWCH)
By Joe Baker
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WAKEENEY, Kan. (KWCH) - Providing quality care and keeping the doors open is a struggle for many rural hospitals in Kansas. One western Kansas hospital is going to voters, asking or help.

Just west of Hays, the county hospital in Trego County will ask voters for nearly $12 million for improvements.

Trego County-Lemke Memorial Hospital Director of Nursing and acute Care Tina Sells said the $11.8 million bond issue is important to the community to better serve patients’ needs.

“…To see 15 or 20 of our local people right here to where they wouldn’t have to travel to Hays or anywhere out of town, that would be amazing,” Sells said. “It’s helpful for them.”

If the bond passes in the county of fewer than 3,000 people, the Trego County hospital will add an acute care wing, a new emergency room and a physical therapy addition.

Trego County-Lemke Memorial Hospital Director of Rehabilitation Services Michelle Brungardt said the goal is to keep local patients local, being able to help them close to home.

“We’ve had to send away a lot of patients that needed that therapy to surrounding areas because we haven’t been able to provide that service,” she said.

Without the bond, Brungardt said the hospital will struggle.

“We’re going to be limited in what we can do, and people are going to travel elsewhere for other services,” she said. “We can do the basics, but we need to keep up to date.”

If the bond passes, Trego County Clerk Lori Augustine said people can expect about a $77 increase in taxes annually on a home valued at $100,000. Businesses can expect an annual increase of $168 for a $100,000 valuation.

The bond will be on the ballot on Nov. 2.

