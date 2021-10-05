Advertisement

Where’s Shane? Exploration Place

By Shane Konicki
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today for Where’s Shane we’re checking out a new exhibit at Exploration Place that’s out of this world! The ‘Astronaut: Do You Have What It Takes?’ exhibit is now open at EP and this morning we’re giving you a look at everything you can see if you stop by!

With a bunch of hands-on activities and opportunities to learn, this exhibit will see if you have what it takes to be a space explorer!

You can find more information at www.exploration.org/exhibits/astronaut.

