Wichita city leaders prepare for arrival of Afghan refugees

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The International Rescue Committee informed the Wichita City Council on Tuesday that it is expecting about 400 Afghan refugees in the city.

Those with the IRC said they expect the refugees to begin arriving next week. They will range from a family of 12 to single mothers.

City leaders are starting to look at housing options for refugees.

Nationwide, about 50,000 Afghan refugees have been admitted into the U.S. since the Taliban took over in Afghanistan in August.

