Wichita Family Crisis Center evacuated due to gas leak

Wichita Family Crisis Center
Wichita Family Crisis Center(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Family Crisis Center reported a gas leak to its building at 1111 N St. Francis Tuesday afternoon. A client became overwhelmed by fumes, so officials for the WFCC called an ambulance.

The WFCC did not report any injuries but, in a Facebook post, noted that their facility is “falling apart” and does not have enough space for families in their care.

