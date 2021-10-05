Wichita Family Crisis Center evacuated due to gas leak

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Family Crisis Center reported a gas leak to its building at 1111 N St. Francis Tuesday afternoon. A client became overwhelmed by fumes, so officials for the WFCC called an ambulance.

The WFCC did not report any injuries but, in a Facebook post, noted that their facility is “falling apart” and does not have enough space for families in their care.

