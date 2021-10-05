Advertisement

Woman known as ‘Crazy Sack Lady’ gets $1,200 to help Wichita homeless

April Holt giving snacks to the homeless in Wichita
April Holt giving snacks to the homeless in Wichita(KWCH)
By Natalie Davis
Updated: 54 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - April Holt calls herself the “Crazy Sack Lady” because she used to toss sack lunches out the window of her van to homeless people. Now she parks downtown nearly every day, handing out snacks and drinks to those living on Wichita’s streets.

“She’s a blessing. She comes out here and helps us every day,” said Mitch Reeves, one of the people Holt helps.

Now Holt will be able to help even more people. KWCH and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers recently gave Holt a $1,200 Helping Hand for her work making life a little better for the homeless in Wichita.

Holt told Eyewitness News This Morning Anchor Natalie Davis she has done this off and on for years, but her efforts ramped up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They can’t be out here with nothing, you know? There’s was no food, no water. Everything was locked down,” Holt said.

Eyewitness News talked to Holt over the summer, when she set out ice and cold water during the dangerous heat. Now she’s preparing for winter. She plans to collect hats, coats, sleeping bags, tents, and other warm items to shield the homeless from the elements.

Holt is worried “that somebody is going to freeze to death at night, because they do not have a sleeping bag or a blanket.”

She feels connected to these people, whom she now knows by name and circumstance.

“I am attached to people now. I really am,” Holt said. “I feel like they’re my kids.”

If you would like to help, Holt collects donations through her Facebook page.

“I couldn’t do this without the people and the community and the support out here,” Holt said. I really, really, really honestly couldn’t.

