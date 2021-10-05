WPD looking for runaway teen

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for your help in locating a runaway teenager. Police say 13-year-old Cayne Roland was last seen at his home on Saturday at around 1:00 a.m.

Cayne was last seen wearing blue sweatpants with a white pinstripe on both legs, a black shirt, and black Nike sneakers. He’s 5′6″ tall and weighs 180 pounds.

If you see him or you know where he is, police would like you to call 911.

