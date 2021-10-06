Advertisement

Bomb squad called to south Wichita residence after reported shooting

Multiple units respond to incident on S Roosevelt
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday, Wichita Police Department (WPD) officers responded to a shooting call in the 2500 block of S. Roosevelt.

After arriving on scene, officers located a 31-year-old man with a severe injury to his hand. Officers learned that the injury occurred due to a butane lighter explosion inside a residence on Roosevelt.

Officers were allowed inside the home where the explosion occurred, and they discovered evidence of illegal drug manufacturing and possible homemade explosive manufacturing. The home was secured, nearby homes were evacuated, and the WPD Bomb Squad was activated.

WPD and several partner agencies are working to safely remove illegal and illicit substances and energetic materials from the residence.

