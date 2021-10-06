Building You: More employees search for full-time jobs

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More job-seekers are searching for full-time opportunities, rather than multiple part-time jobs.

“Businesses are saying there’s not enough available labor, but households saying hey we’re doing well, we’re getting jobs,” said Jeremy Hill, director of the Center for Economic Development and Business Research at Wichita State University. “So, although there’s a lot of concern about the tight labor market from the business side; this is a great environment for households and for them to move up, and to build wealth, and to finally get into the career path that they wanted to get into.”

He said this trend can be seen in Kansas and across the U.S.

“Wages are going up, which means you don’t have to have two jobs anymore. And, you can move into different industries with more benefits. So, it’s changing the whole dynamic for households. It’s looking a lot better, a lot more upward mobility for households,” said Hill.

Hill is preparing for the 42nd annual Kansas Economic Outlook Conference to be held on Thursday morning.

“Everyone who wants to be employed, is back and employed. So, on the employer side, they’re going to have to keep looking at people internally in their office to find upward mobility opportunities, to start doing internal training and moving up,” said Hill. “Employers are going to start looking at you differently and saying, ‘Hey, how do we find your career path and move you up here,’ because you’ve done so well.”

Michelle Furry recently enrolled WSU Tech student in the veterinary technician program.

“Especially with my peer group, we want to have one full-time job that we can be at, that we can rely on,” said Furry.

There are sectors are experiencing negative effects from the trend.

“Food service and manufacturing is where you’re having people that are choosing to exit. That’s putting some pressure on those industries. And, (job-seekers are) moving into some of these other ones; a lot of it is actually moving to the professional service side,” said Hill.

