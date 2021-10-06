Advertisement

Mild Wednesday sets stage for weekend heat

Wichita could see record high temperatures this weekend
Wichita could see record high temperatures this weekend(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a milder morning across Kansas with out-the-door temperatures mostly in the lower to middle 50s. A weak weather maker moving across Missouri today will bring scattered clouds to central and eastern Kansas, but any rain showers should remain east of the area.

Warmer weather returns on Thursday as temperatures climb into the 80s, but the heat is on Friday and Saturday with near record highs in the lower 90s. The record high in Wichita on Saturday is 92 and it is going to be close.

A major weather change is expected to arrive this weekend, followed by an even larger change next week. A strong cold front will move across Kansas Saturday night and Sunday. Showers and storms are possible with the front, then temperatures tumble into the 60s and 70s on Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: E 5-10. High: 77.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: E/S 5-10. Low: 55.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, warmer. Wind: S 10-20. High: 84.

Fri Low: 60. High: 90. Mostly sunny, becoming breezy.

Sat: Low: 64. High: 92. Mostly sunny, windy; near record heat.

Sun: Low: 58. High: 73. Mostly cloudy and much cooler with showers/storms.

Mon: Low: 50. High: 75. Becoming mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 57. High: 80. Partly cloudy, windy; overnight storm chances.

