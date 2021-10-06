Advertisement

MSDH: New coronavirus cases dip below 850 statewide

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 55,384 COVID-19 cases and 1,003 deaths have been reported...
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 55,384 COVID-19 cases and 1,003 deaths have been reported since February 2020.(CDC)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Wednesday less than 850 new COVID-19 cases had been reported statewide.

MSDH said Wednesday that 834 new coronavirus cases had been reported by 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Also, 19 new deaths were reported between Sept. 23 and Oct. 4, including one each in Jasper, Jones and Marion counties.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 492,558 and 9,768, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 55,384 COVID-19 cases and 1,003 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 4,236 cases, 93 deaths
  • Forrest: 13,316 cases, 245 deaths
  • Jasper: 3,219 cases, 63 deaths
  • Jones: 13,650 cases, 236 deaths
  • Lamar: 10,386 cases, 134 deaths
  • Marion: 4,174 cases, 106 deaths
  • Perry: 2,033 cases, 54 deaths
  • Wayne: 4,370 cases, 72 deaths

MSDH also reported 466,337 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,836,807 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,326,769 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 18 years old and older with the exception of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which can be received by those 12 years and older.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 3,823,729 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police arrested 31-year-old Danielle Robinson of Salina on Tuesday. She is the suspect...
Wichita police identify suspect in officer-involved shooting at Whole Foods
An Oct. 5 shooting south of Rose Hill left one person with serious injuries.
1 in custody after shooting in Butler County
Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay.
Police Chief Gordon Ramsay reacts to Whole Foods shooting
A homeowner in southeast Wichita said he shot another man who was trying to come into his home...
WPD: Homeowner shoots, critically wounds intruder in SE Wichita
Several Kansans reported seeing meteors cross the night sky early Tuesday morning.
Caught on Camera: ‘Fireball’ lights up Kansas sky

Latest News

Rudy Love
Wichita musician Rudy Love dies after cancer battle
Lemmie Alford
Police have suspect in 2013 cold-case murder
Danielle Robinson
Police release new information on officer-involved shooting at Wichita Whole Foods store
Police say they believe they know who murdered Lemmie Alford in 2013, but they need someone...
Police have suspect in 2013 cold-case murder