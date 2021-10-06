Advertisement

Nonprofit aims to lead NW Kansas to improved mental health

Entering Atwood, Kansas in Rawlins County
Entering Atwood, Kansas in Rawlins County(KWCH)
By Joe Baker
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new nonprofit mental healthcare service is trying to lead northwest Kansas to better mental health. The Cardinal Initiative Is focused on making a difference for a community impacted by suicides, working to provide mental health services to rural Kansans. In Rawlins County, it’s especially been difficult over the past year and a half.

“Since the beginning of 2020, there have been at least, approximately eight suicides in the county itself or by people who are from the county, and it has been an outcry for a while,” said Cardinal Initiative Director Payton Beims.

Rawlins County only has about 2,500 people.

Beims said he knows people who’ve died by suicide. It’s personal for him.

“…I knew them personally. Be it in passing or if I had actual relationships or acquaintances with them, I have always felt a bit of guilt,” he said.

Atwood resident Steve Chessmore said he’s dealt with a mental health crisis and had he had access to the resource now available with the Cardinal Initiative, he would have used it.

“There is people out there that you can talk to. I for one had issues way back when through my divorces and everything, and I kind of stayed to myself,” Chessmore said.

He said he lost a friend to suicide, someone he said he had no idea was going through a difficult time. Chessmore described his friend as appearing to be happy-go-lucky.

“…If they don’t talk about it, then how do you know?” he said.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police arrested 31-year-old Danielle Robinson of Salina on Tuesday. She is the suspect...
Wichita police identify suspect in officer-involved shooting at Whole Foods
An Oct. 5 shooting south of Rose Hill left one person with serious injuries.
1 in custody after shooting in Butler County
Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay.
Police Chief Gordon Ramsay reacts to Whole Foods shooting
Police say they believe they know who murdered Lemmie Alford in 2013, but they need someone...
Police have suspect in 2013 cold-case murder
A homeowner in southeast Wichita said he shot another man who was trying to come into his home...
WPD: Homeowner shoots, critically wounds intruder in SE Wichita

Latest News

Sedgwick County opened its new testing site at the old Wichita mall location on East Harry.
New COVID-19 testing site opens in Sedgwick County
The Wichita State Community Engagement Institute in Old Town is administering a grant program...
Grant aims to boost vaccination efforts in underrepresented areas of KS
New public dashboard tracks COVID-19 cases in KS school districts
Sedgwick County sees 100 new cases everyday.
KS doctor speaks to Congress about needs of public health departments, COVID impact