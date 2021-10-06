Advertisement

Oct. 6 Eye on Agriculture Update

KWCH Eye on Agriculture
By Brityne Rucker
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A major development in the fight against African Swine Fever. The USDA’s agricultural research service says it’s vaccine it was testing to prevent and protect against African Swine Fever is effective. The vaccine protects against both Europe and Asian bred swine against the current Asian strain of the virus. Researchers say this is a major step for science and agriculture as they work to see the vaccine commercialized through the U.S. government and its commercial partner.

The USDA has announced a new effort to strengthen the food-supply chain. The plan involves another 100 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The funding would be used to expand meat and poultry processing capacity and help finance other food supply chain infrastructure. Under the plan, loan guarantees would be used to help start up or expand businesses in the supply chain that processes, manufactures, or helps distribute food.

Good news for the dairy industry! According to new USDA reports, they found consumers found comfort in ice cream and butter during the pandemic. While input costs, inflation and labor shortages continue to rise, demand has been one constant for dairy farmers. Butter demand jumped 25%, while ice cream jumped up 30%. Although, milk and cheese didn’t see any major bump in demand as a result of the pandemic.

