Police: Woman shot by WPD on probation for firing gun in Salina nursing home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The day after an officer-involved shooting at a Whole Foods grocery store in east Wichita, we’re learning more about the background of the woman who was wounded by police after firing a gun at officers. After being treated at a local hospital, Danielle Robinson, 31, was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail.

Police said Robinson is from Salina. Going through court records, Eyewitness News learned she was recently convicted on a firearm charge from earlier this year. The conviction is among a recent history being sorted as investigators try to understand what brought her to the strip mall in east Wichita Monday night where witnesses said she used her gun to demand a car ride before threatening Whole Foods customers and shooting at police.

The firearm charge from earlier this year -- January -- involved Robinson shooting a gun at a Salina nursing and rehabilitation facility. No one was injured and earlier this summer, she entered a plea in that case. Since 2017, she’s also been charged in connection with multiple fights in Dickinson County. Records show she pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct charge.

With the incident at the Salina nursing and rehab facility, arrest records show Robinson fired and then pointed a gun at several people, but put the weapon down before police arrived. Robinson was charged with several felonies, including aggravated assault with the use of a deadly weapon, aggravated burglary and criminal discharge of a firearm. There were other charges, as well. Robinson took a plea deal in July.

The Saline County Attorney’s Office said on Sept. 21, a judge placed Robinson on 24 months of supervised probation with the department of community corrections, but if she violated the probation, she would serve 12 months in prison. Now in the Sedgwick County Jail for threatening people with a gun and firing at Wichita police, booking charges against Robinson include aggravated assault, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer and aggravated battery. It’s not yet known how the incident at the Whole Foods store in east Wichita could affect the case out of Salina.

