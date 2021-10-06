Power outage impacts portion of Andover

ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: As of 4:50, Evergy has restored power in Andover to more than half of its customers.

According to the Evergy Outage Map, 596 customers still remain in the dark. The estimated time of restoration remains 5 p.m.

You may want to avoid Kellogg and Andover Road on your drive time home.

Power was knocked out to the traffic light at the busy intersection along with more than 1,400 other customers Tuesday. The City of Andover said Evergy is on the scene and restoring power to the traffic light is a top priority.

The Andover Fire Chief said the outage was caused by a fire in a transformer.

According to the Evergy Outage Map, the estimated time of restoration for the outage is 5 p.m.

