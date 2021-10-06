Spirit AeroSystems requiring COVID-19 vaccine for employees

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Spirit AeroSystems will require its employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The aviation manufacturer said Wednesday the deadline for all of its U.S.-based employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine is Dec. 8.

The company said the mandate is part of an executive order President Joe Biden signed last month, which requires all employees of federal contractors to be vaccinated.

“Spirit AeroSystems is a federal contractor that supports contracts with the Department of Defense and other agencies,” said Spirit in a statement. “As a Federal contractor, testing is not an option for Spirit employees. Spirit is working with local healthcare providers to administer vaccines free of charge.”

