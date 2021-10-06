Advertisement

Spirit AeroSystems requiring COVID-19 vaccine for employees

Spirit Aerosystems Logo
Spirit Aerosystems Logo(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Spirit AeroSystems will require its employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The aviation manufacturer said Wednesday the deadline for all of its U.S.-based employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine is Dec. 8.

The company said the mandate is part of an executive order President Joe Biden signed last month, which requires all employees of federal contractors to be vaccinated.

“Spirit AeroSystems is a federal contractor that supports contracts with the Department of Defense and other agencies,” said Spirit in a statement. “As a Federal contractor, testing is not an option for Spirit employees. Spirit is working with local healthcare providers to administer vaccines free of charge.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police arrested 31-year-old Danielle Robinson of Salina on Tuesday. She is the suspect...
Wichita police identify suspect in officer-involved shooting at Whole Foods
An Oct. 5 shooting south of Rose Hill left one person with serious injuries.
1 in custody after shooting in Butler County
Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay.
Police Chief Gordon Ramsay reacts to Whole Foods shooting
Police say they believe they know who murdered Lemmie Alford in 2013, but they need someone...
Police have suspect in 2013 cold-case murder
A homeowner in southeast Wichita said he shot another man who was trying to come into his home...
WPD: Homeowner shoots, critically wounds intruder in SE Wichita

Latest News

The CDC says COVID-19 has killed far more than 600 children in the United States.
FDA director: Child deaths from COVID-19 'an embarrassment'
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has a known but rare connection to fatal blood clots in women....
Vaccine mandates blamed for woman's death from blood clots after getting COVID shot
Sedgwick County sees 100 new cases everyday.
Sedgwick County hospitals see decrease in Covid patients for third straight week
The teens' father says he now wishes his family had gotten vaccinated for COVID-19 prior to...
Family praying for recovery of teen brothers hospitalized with COVID