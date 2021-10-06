Advertisement

U.S. Marshals make arrest in deadly shooting of Wichita man in Lawrence

By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Lawrence Police Department on Wednesday, Oct. 6, announced that the U.S. Marshals Service arrested a 19-year-old Lawrence man for suspicion of first-degree murder in the Sept. 8 shooting of 21-year-old Christian Willis, of Wichita.

Lawrence police said U.S.  Marshals arrested Darnell Spates, Jr. in Tennessee. Police said pending an extradition hearing, Spates will be transported to the Douglas County Jail, in Lawrence.

Police said Willis as pronounced dead at the scene of the Sept 8 shooting in the 1500 block of Kentucky Street.

Willis’ death came two weeks before his younger sister, 16-year-old Azuri Jones, died in a shooting in Wichita.

