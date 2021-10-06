Advertisement

Warmer next few days

Feeling a bit more like summer in the days ahead
Warmer temperatures Thursday and Friday.
Warmer temperatures Thursday and Friday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warmer weather is on the way over the next few days.

Temperatures Thursday morning will start out in the low to mid 50s for most of the state. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 80s with plenty of sunshine and a few high level clouds.

South winds will be a bit a bit stronger over central Kansas, gusting up to 25 mph during the afternoon.

Even warmer conditions are expected for Friday with highs likely to reach the mid 80s to near 90. Low to mid 90s are expected for much of the state on Saturday with sunshine and gusty south winds.

A strong cold front will move through the state on Sunday, bringing temperatures back into the 70s. The front will arrive ahead of our next storm system that will bring scattered showers and a few storms starting Sunday evening and continuing through early Monday.

Another strong storm system will move into the Plains by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, bringing more chances for rain and thunderstorms to Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Light winds. Low: 56.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: S 10-15.  High: 83.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-15.  Low: 60.

Fri: High: 90  Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 94  Low: 64  Mostly sunny; windy.

Sun: High: 78  Low: 62  Turning mostly cloudy; evening/overnight storms.

Mon: High: 76  Low: 57  AM rain, then partly cloudy. Breezy.

Tue: High: 80  Low: 56  Turning mostly cloudy; scattered storms. Windy.

Wed: High: 76  Low: 60  Mostly cloudy; scattered storms. Windy.

