WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today for Where’s Shane we’re out at Botanica to get a look at BOOtanica! This fun, spooky-themed event will feature a hay-bale maze, a petting zoo, The Bug Lady, family fall games and more!

For more on tickets, times, and all that good stuff, visit botanica.org/bootanica.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.