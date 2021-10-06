Wichita musician Rudy Love dies after cancer battle

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita musician Rudy Love, known for his worldwide performances with funk and R&B band Rudy Love & The Love Family, has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 73.

Love was born in Oklahoma and moved during childhood to Wichita. Love followed his father, Bob, into music and performed in seven decades. He had been scheduled to perform at this year’s River Festival, which would have added to his expansive list of performances in Wichita. Love has also performed in Asia and Europe.

Love told his family’s story in the 2018 documentary “This is Love.” The “funkumentary,” as it was called by producer John Alexander, won Best International Documentary at Italy’s Rome Independent Film Festival.

The film includes songs from Love’s extensive catalog, including “Good Morning Little School Girl,” “Does Your Mamma Know,” and “Your Love Is So Doggone Good,” a Ray Charles song Love wrote with Big Dee Irwin. Love has said his favorite song was “I Thank You, Lord.”

Love’s son, Rudy Love Jr., is a singer/songwriter who performs frequently in Wichita and southern California.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.