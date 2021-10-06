Wind Surge’s Ramon Borrego claims Manager of the Year award

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Wind Surge Manager Ramon Borrego has been named Double-A Central Manager of the year, Minor League Baseball announced Wednesday. Votes were cast by league broadcasters, Minor League Baseball executives and select members of the media.

Borrego led the Wind Surge to a 69-51 record and a playoff spot in their 2021 inaugural season.

“It was a collaborative effort between coaching staff, players, and the whole organization coming together,” Borrego said. “We didn’t finish (with) a big prize, but it was still a heck of a season.”

Borrego completed his 24th season in the Minnesota Twins organization and his 12th season as a manager. Borrego, 43 has led his past three teams to the postseason, including a 2018 Florida State League Championship (Single-A, Ft. Myers). He played seven seasons, all in the Twins organization, from 1996-2002.

