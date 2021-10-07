Advertisement

Many in Wichita without water due to water main break

KWCH Breaking News
KWCH Breaking News(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita is responding to a water main break that appears to be impacting much of the city.

“Many in the city are experiencing water system pressure loss. Staff is investigating and will share more information later,” said the city on Twitter.

Wichita State University said Thursday its water service will be interrupted until the main is repaired.

We are in contact with the city to find out when the issue may be fixed.

