Many in Wichita without water due to water main break

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita is responding to a water main break that appears to be impacting much of the city.

“Many in the city are experiencing water system pressure loss. Staff is investigating and will share more information later,” said the city on Twitter.

Wichita State University said Thursday its water service will be interrupted until the main is repaired.

The City of Wichita has experienced a water main break that is affecting east Wichita, including the #WichitaState campus. Water service to all campus facilities will be interrupted until the main is repaired. We will update as crews work to repair the problem. — Wichita State (@WichitaState) October 7, 2021

We are in contact with the city to find out when the issue may be fixed.

