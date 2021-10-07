Parents of Cedric Lofton demand release of video after teen’s in-custody death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The parents of a teen who died while in custody at the Juvenile Intake Assessment Center (JIAC) in Wichita are demanding immediate access to video of the incident.

On Wednesday, a civil rights attorney sent a formal request to give Cedric Lofton’s family access to any videos.

Lofton died last month after getting into a physical struggle with staff members while in custody at JIAC. He died two days after the incident at an area hospital.

The KBI and Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office are investigating Lofton’s death. The sheriff’s office said a preliminary autopsy found some bruising and scratches on Lofton’s body but nothing life-threatening. Prosecutors are still waiting for a toxicology report which could take a while.

