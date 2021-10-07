Advertisement

Parents of Cedric Lofton demand release of video after teen’s in-custody death

The KBI and Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office are investigating after 17-year-old Cedric "CJ"...
The KBI and Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office are investigating after 17-year-old Cedric "CJ" Lofton died while in the custody of the Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center (JIAC) in Wichita in Sept. 2021.(GoFundMe)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The parents of a teen who died while in custody at the Juvenile Intake Assessment Center (JIAC) in Wichita are demanding immediate access to video of the incident.

On Wednesday, a civil rights attorney sent a formal request to give Cedric Lofton’s family access to any videos.

Lofton died last month after getting into a physical struggle with staff members while in custody at JIAC. He died two days after the incident at an area hospital.

The KBI and Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office are investigating Lofton’s death. The sheriff’s office said a preliminary autopsy found some bruising and scratches on Lofton’s body but nothing life-threatening. Prosecutors are still waiting for a toxicology report which could take a while.

