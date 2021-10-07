Advertisement

Pfizer asks government for vaccine authorization for kids 5-11

The Pfizer company logo at the company's headquarters in New York.
The Pfizer company logo at the company's headquarters in New York.(AP Photo/Richard Drewm Fuke, File (custom credit) | (AP Photo/Richard Drewm Fuke, File))
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Pfizer is asking the U.S. government to allow use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11. If regulators agree, shots could begin within a matter of weeks.

Pfizer already had announced that a lower dose of its vaccine worked and appeared safe in a study of the youngsters. Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech on Thursday officially filed its application with the Food and Drug Administration.

FDA’s advisers are scheduled to debate the evidence later this month. Until now the vaccine was available only as young as 12, and many parents and pediatricians are clamoring for protection for younger kids.

More details as they become available.

