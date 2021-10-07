Advertisement

Police investigate after Wichita middle school mentioned in threat on Instagram

By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police will be out at Hadley Middle School on Thursday after a threat was posted on social media.

A spokesperson for USD 259 said the threat posted on Instagram mentioned Hadley Middle School but did not specify whether it was the school in Wichita.

The district said at this time there is no active threat against the school. Officers will remain at the school as a precaution.

