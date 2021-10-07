Popular N. Wichita restaurant closing after nearly 40 years

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A popular north Wichita restaurant is closing after nearly 40 years in business. In a Facebook post Wednesday, DeFazio’s ownership announced the closure of the business at 2706 N. Amidon.

“One month into our 40th year in business, I’ve had to make the hard decision to permanently close DeFazio’s Restaurant. Due to issues with staffing and my declining health problems that impact my ability to work, I’ve decided to retire,” the post from DeFazio’s Inc. President Pete DeFazio said.

DeFazio said, “closing a viable business” that he started with his wife in 1982, is the hardest decision that he’s had to make.

“I wan to thank all the wonderful customers and employees from over the years, the generations of families who came into DeFazio’s every week, who had first dates and proposals at the restaurant, who celebrated every birthday or anniversary with us, or ordered carryout pizza from us every Friday night, wow, what loyalty,” DeFazio said in the Facebook post. “It’s been a pleasure serving all of you a tasty, quality Italian meal.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.