Record heat on the way

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A big warming trend is likely heading into the start of the weekend. Afternoon highs will be climbing and will be 20 degrees above normal by Saturday afternoon. That’s the day most likely to have record highs for the area.

Expect a mostly sunny sky on Friday with highs near 90 in southern Kansas, but may only be upper 80s farther north. Winds will be out of the south for a good portion of the state.

Saturday, ahead of the next cold front, expect highs to reach the low to mid 90s. That will lead to record warmth for many areas around the state.

A cold front pushes through by early Sunday, which will bring temperatures back to the 60s and 70s and increase the rain chance for southwest, central and eastern Kansas. Severe weather is not expected.

A more robust storm comes into the Plains early next week, which will once again bring wind, rain and bigger temperature changes to the area.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S/SE 5-15. Low: 59.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hot. Wind: S/SW 10-15. High: 90.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: SE/S 10-15. Low: 62.

Sat: High: 94 Mostly sunny and windy. Record highs.

Sun: High: 80 Low: 63 Increasing clouds; evening and overnight storms.

Mon: High: 76 Low: 56 AM rain, then partly cloudy. Breezy.

Tue: High: 80 Low: 54 Increasing clouds; overnight storms. Windy.

Wed: High: 74 Low: 60 Mostly cloudy; showers and storms.

Thu: High: 73 Low: 50 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.