Scammers looking to strike with rise in RV sales

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In times of social-distancing, sales of new and used RVs have soared and scammers know it.

The ads are enticing, displaying new or used RVS, ready for camping and available at surprisingly good rates. So, you take the bait, but soon find that the shiny new deal isn’t legitimate.

“When you are looking for an item and you have more demand than supply, it’s easier to let your emotions take hold,” said Dennis Groene with the Better Business Bureau.

Groene said especially when it comes to Craigslist scams, the communication is usually all over text or email without a phone conversation.

“And that’s when they lean into their story. They normally have an emotional story to pull on your heart strings,” she said.

It’s easy to get caught up trying to score a good deal or looking at a new item. The Better Business Bureau advises making sure you’re asking questions.

“As to why maybe the price is lower than it should be, why they have to get rid of it. And then they typically try to lure you and have you wire money for the purchase of the RV,” Groene said.

The BBB says when you’re buying anything online form someone, try see the product in-person and meet in a public place.

“Have a phone conversation, especially now with so many people being comfortable with Zoom, ask if you can do a video chat,” Groene said. “Not only can you see the seller, but you can see the product. With a lot of these listings, tey pull images off the internet.”

The BBB advises doing a reverse search online to see if the images of the item you’re interested in buying have been posted somewhere else. Don’t ignore red flags you may spot with the deal, don’t let the seller pressure you into a purchase with an emotional spiel and never buy what you can’t see.

“If it sounds too good to be true,” it probably is,” Groene said.

