Strong south breeze sends temperatures soaring

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a mild morning across Kansas with out the door temperatures mostly in the 50s. Later today, a stronger south breeze will (literally) blow temperatures into the 80s under a mostly sunny sky.

The heat is on Friday and Saturday as temperatures top-out in record high territory. The record high on Saturday in Wichita is 92 degrees (1963) and we should beat it with ease. Alongside the heat will be a strong breeze from the south occasionally gusting over 30 mph.

A major weather change is expected to arrive this weekend, followed by an even larger change next week. A strong cold front will move across Kansas Saturday night and Sunday. Showers and storms are possible with the front, then temperatures tumble into the 60s and 70s on Sunday.

Looking ahead… we have our eye on a potential, but powerful storm system during the middle of next week. While there is a lot of uncertainty this far out, the system may produce winter on the northwest side and strong/severe spring storms farther southeast.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, warmer. Wind: S 10-15. High: 84.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 62.

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 92.

Sat: Low: 64. High: 94. Mostly sunny and windy with record heat.

Sun: Low: 62. High: 78. Partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler with late-day storms.

Mon: Low: 53. High: 74. Showers early, then mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 57. High: 82. Partly cloudy, windy; overnight storm chances.

Wed: Low: 60. High: 77. Windy with afternoon showers/storms.

