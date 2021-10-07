Western lowland gorilla dies at Sedgwick County Zoo

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - – Zuza, 30-year-old western lowland gorilla, passed away at the Sedgwick County Zoo Thursday. He woke up and had breakfast as usual in the morning, but was later found unresponsive when zookeepers returned for a routine training session. Repeated attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Medical staff are still working to determine the cause of death.

Zuza was born Sept. 16, 1991, at Brookfield Zoo in Chicago and came to Sedgwick County Zoo in 2010. Zuza, known to his caretakers and fans as “Zuza the Entertainer,” was a guest favorite. The zoo said Zuza was a charismatic gorilla with a playful disposition, and his presence will be deeply missed.

