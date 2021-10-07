Advertisement

Western lowland gorilla dies at Sedgwick County Zoo

Zuza the gorilla
Zuza the gorilla(Sedgwick County Zoo)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - – Zuza, 30-year-old western lowland gorilla, passed away at the Sedgwick County Zoo Thursday. He woke up and had breakfast as usual in the morning, but was later found unresponsive when zookeepers returned for a routine training session. Repeated attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Medical staff are still working to determine the cause of death.

Zuza was born Sept. 16, 1991, at Brookfield Zoo in Chicago and came to Sedgwick County Zoo in 2010. Zuza, known to his caretakers and fans as “Zuza the Entertainer,” was a guest favorite. The zoo said Zuza was a charismatic gorilla with a playful disposition, and his presence will be deeply missed.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeFazio's, a north Wichita Italian restaurant, is closed after nearly 40 years in business.
Popular N. Wichita restaurant closing after nearly 40 years
Multiple units respond to incident on S Roosevelt
Neighbors speak out after Wichita police discover undercover meth lab in Plainview
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
Police say they believe they know who murdered Lemmie Alford in 2013, but they need someone...
Police have suspect in 2013 cold-case murder
Wichita police arrested 31-year-old Danielle Robinson of Salina on Tuesday. She is the suspect...
Wichita police identify suspect in officer-involved shooting at Whole Foods

Latest News

FILE - (Source: Pixabay)
KDA opens applications for additonal $450K funding for crop producers
Irving Elementary in Wichita has been evacuated due to the odor of gas in the building.
Wichita elementary school evacuated due to gas leak
Wichita Force
Wichita Force owner addresses lack of payments owed to high schools
Police respond to Wichita middle school following possible threat