Wichita Force owners addresses lack of payments owed to high schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Force indoor football team owner Jeff Martin appeared on the KFH morning show “Sports Daily” with Force assistant coach Paul Savage and KWCH’s Jacob Albracht on Thursday.

Martin addressed the failure to pay high school bands from Burrton and Clearwater after those schools won contests sponsored by the team.

According to Harvey County Now The Force owes Burrton $4,000 for winning a battle of the bands competition two years ago. Despite frequent requests Burrton High administration, the school has not been paid. Clearwater is owed $1,000 for finishing second.

“They’ll see (the payments) today,” Martin said on the show. “I will write a check for each one of those today. At the end of the day, we can talk about turnover and old employees and this, that, and the other, but at the end of the day the buck stops with me.”

Martin went on to say that “It’s all about the kids for us,” and that the missed payments were due to staff and front office turnover within the Force. He said some staff believed the payments had been made when it fact they had not.

“And obviously (the payments) were not made,” Martin said. “We can go through the long and the short of it, but at the end of the day it doesn’t really matter. The buck stops with us and we will take care of it.”

According to Harvey County Now, Burrton administration has contacted the Force at least 20 times over the past two years. The publication said that those calls were most frequently met with silence, though Burrton administration claimed they were sometimes promised payment.

Martin said he wasn’t informed of the missed payments until “a couple weeks ago,” and that he’d talked to former Force employees to get more information.

“Unfortunately, in my line of work there’s quite a bit of turnover,” Martin said.

Martin said that part of the problem was low finances due to Covid, but that a simple oversight was the primary culprit. He said he hasn’t talked to anyone with the schools.

“I was of the understanding that all bills were paid,” Martin said. “It’s not until you find out and you dive in yourself daily, you’re misled on some things. I can point the finger here, there and everywhere, but at the end of the day it’s pointed at me.”

