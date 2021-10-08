Boil advisory for Wichita water customers in effect at least until Sat. morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita and its water customers remain under a boil advisory at least until early Saturday morning. In a Friday morning update on the situation stemming from Thursday afternoon’s major water main break in north Wichita, the city said Public Works and Utility crews worked through the night to isolate repairs and gather water testing samples. From those samples, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment will determine if the advisory can be lifted.

Until further notice, the city said crews will be on 24 hours shifts.

The water main break that caused the system-wide pressure loss was 42" in diameter - which is one of the largest sizes of pipes in thr distribution system. Pipes this size and larger make up less than 1% of the total pipe network. pic.twitter.com/4OrIjmUfk2 — City of Wichita (@CityofWichita) October 8, 2021

“The City of Wichita Water Treatment Lab has gathered samples and initial indicators are encouraging based on chlorine residuals found in the water. Samples require a 24 hour incubation period to be conclusive, and Wichita will remain under a boil advisory until all tests are clear of any presence of bacteria,” the city explained. “Staff is investigating what caused the line to break. The adjacent I-135 road appears to be stable and at no risk to drivers.”

While the advisory remains in effect, Wichita water customers should continue the following precautions:

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or feed preparation, or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

For those needing bottled water, Dillons said it is working to make sure all of its stores are stocked with water. The company said its stores were able to get pallets of water overnight from Coke and Pepsi.

